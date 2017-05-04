Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017/2018 JAMB Mock Result Out – Check Your Name

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

JAMB Mock 2017 Results are Out –

The results for the JAMB Mock Exam for the 2017 UTME have been released, and it is free to check. If you need How to check your JAMB Mock Results, please follow the procedures outlined below;
….
How to Check JAMB Mock Results
1. Visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/. If it is loading endlessly or if you are on MTN or Glo Network, you can click here to open JAMB portal

2. Login with your profile email and password.

3. Click on “Result Notification” among the list of services and click on “UTME Examination (Mock)”.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

4. Your result will be displayed to you or you would see the message “You did not seat for Mock Examination”.

You can then come back here and comment on what your results are.

The post 2017/2018 JAMB Mock Result Out – Check Your Name appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.