2017/2018 JAMB Mock Result Out – Check Your Name

JAMB Mock 2017 Results are Out –

The results for the JAMB Mock Exam for the 2017 UTME have been released, and it is free to check. If you need How to check your JAMB Mock Results, please follow the procedures outlined below;

How to Check JAMB Mock Results

1. Visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/. If it is loading endlessly or if you are on MTN or Glo Network, you can click here to open JAMB portal

2. Login with your profile email and password.

3. Click on “Result Notification” among the list of services and click on “UTME Examination (Mock)”.

4. Your result will be displayed to you or you would see the message “You did not seat for Mock Examination”.

You can then come back here and comment on what your results are.

