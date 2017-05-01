Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Political crisis looms in Osun

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, in Osun State has condemned in totality the news release issued by Dr. Aderemi Suleiman Ajala on behalf of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuf on the threat to his life. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state chapter of the APC […]

The post 2018: Political crisis looms in Osun appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.