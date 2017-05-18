Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018 W/Cup: I’ll be delighted if Nigeria qualify, says Okocha – Vanguard

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018 W/Cup: I'll be delighted if Nigeria qualify, says Okocha
Vanguard
Nigeria legend Austin Okocha has revealed that he will be excited to see the Super Eagles play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. The former Bolton Wanderers and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.