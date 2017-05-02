2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF orders Eagles to arrive May 23rd

The Nigeria Football Feder-ation has commenced preparations for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations qualifying match with South Africa in Uyo next month.

A minimum of 19 foreign-based pro-fessionals are expected to participate in a training camp in Corsica and Paris, France ahead of the clash with the South Africans.

The invited professionals have been instructed to arrive in Paris on May 23rd, 2017 by 1200 hours latest, so that they can connect an arranged flight to Corsica from Paris at 1500 hours.

After the friendly with Corsica on Friday, May 26, the national team will continue camp in Paris from 27-31 May. Nothing has been cast in stone yet but there is a possibility of playing a second friendly match with a yet-to-be-determined opponent on May 31.

The post 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF orders Eagles to arrive May 23rd appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

