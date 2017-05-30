2019: APC is valueless – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the All Progressive Congress has no electoral value. Wike said aside the ongoing plans with the security agencies to rig elections in 2019, the APC was as good as nothing. According to him, the poor performance of the APC within the last two years had devalued […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

