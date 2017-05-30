2019: APC is valueless – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the All Progressive Congress has no electoral value. Wike said aside the ongoing plans with the security agencies to rig elections in 2019, the APC was as good as nothing. According to him, the poor performance of the APC within the last two years had devalued […]
