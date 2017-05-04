Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: APC leaders saying Buhari will contest are sycophants –Idahosa

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

AN ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has described leaders of the party saying President Muhammadu Buhari will run for a second term in 2019 instead of praying for his health as “sycophants.” Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Benin City, the state capital, Idahosa, a founding member of the party in […]

The post 2019: APC leaders saying Buhari will contest are sycophants –Idahosa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.