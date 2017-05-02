2019 campaign posters of president Buhari spotted in Benue state (Photos)

2019 campaign posters of President Muhammad Buhari have littered major streets of Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State.

The posters has slogan which reads; “After healing comes greatness, just believe” and “PMB we trust“. See full photos below…



