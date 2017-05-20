2019: Don’t use health issue to play dirty politics, Methodist Church warns politicians

By CALEB AYANSINA

ABUJA – The Methodist Church Nigeria, Saturday, condemned in strong term the use of health issue or misfortune to play dirty politics in the country.

The Bishop of Kubwa Diocese (Methodist Church), the Right Rev. Chikwendu Igwe warned politicians against heating up the polity over their 2019 ambitions.

Igwe stated this while delivering his Bishop’s Address to the 5th Annual Synod of the Diocese tagged: “God’s Word; My Guide”, in Kubwa, Abuja.

He said the socio-economic challenges currently facing the country should be the priority not the politics of 2019 presidential race.

“While it is wrong and condemnable to use health issue or one misfortune to play dirty politics, in other climes leaders have been bold to acknowledge their limitations and capacities and taken appropriate decision the given circumstances in the overall interest of Nation.

“It is not in the interest of Nigerians that the politics of 2019 presidential race should be in the front burner when there are serious socio-economic challenges that the present administration that is barely two years old are yet to address.

“Politics of 2019 at this time is a distraction and unnecessary now and will end up heating up the polity,” the Bishop said.

Igwe called on the Federal Government to focus more on issue of governance and security, instead of dissipating its energy on ethno-religious sentiment and argument.

The cleric said though the security operatives had record huge success by “decimating activities of Boko Haram terrorist in the northeast, a new and more dangerous security threat has emerged in the guise of Fulani herdsmen across the entire geographical zones of the nation.

“The worrying side of this new development is that instead of this new security threat to be addressed squarely as the situation demands by the current government in power, they are still dissipating their energy on ethno religious sentiment and argument.

“I therefore call on the leadership to rise up to address the security challenge squarely as the situation demands.”

The Bishop noted that though, “we are not called as Christian politicians,” the people of God hold it as duty to pray for their leaders, while equipping themselves with political knowledge.

He admonished the body of Christ to see themselves as one and allow not the denominational differences to tear “us’ apart.

The post 2019: Don’t use health issue to play dirty politics, Methodist Church warns politicians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

