2019 election: Why next president must come from North West – Okupe
Daily Post Nigeria
2019 election: Why next president must come from North West – Okupe
A former spokesperson to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has said that if President Muhammdu Buhari must resign, due to his ill health, the interest of his political associates who worked tirelessly to bring him into office …
Okupe: Zone 2019 presidency to North if…
