2019 election: Why Nigerians will beg Buhari to run for second term – Adebayo Shittu
Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has stated that by 2019 general elections, Nigerians will be begging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second. While maintaining that former President ,Goodluck Jonathan never symbolized anything for Nigeria, Shittu said Buhari is like a father figure who is bent on taking Nigeria to a greater height. The […]
2019 election: Why Nigerians will beg Buhari to run for second term – Adebayo Shittu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!