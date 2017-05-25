Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 Elections: What to do to ensure credible exercise – Barrister Okoye

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Barrister Festus Okoye, Executive Director, Human Rights Monitor, has observed that for the 2019 general elections to be free, fair and credible, the leadership of the country must commit to zero tolerance of political brigandage. “The first lesson from the 2015 general elections is that a strong and professional electoral management body with a strong […]

2019 Elections: What to do to ensure credible exercise – Barrister Okoye

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.