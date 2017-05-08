2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers draw Mali, Uganda, Rwanda

Nigeria’s men basketball team will take on Mali, Uganda and Rwanda, in Group B for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers, scheduled to hold in China from August 31 to September 15. The draw ceremony held at the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China on Sunday, sees Guinea, South Africa, Cameroon and Tunisia in Group […]

2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers draw Mali, Uganda, Rwanda

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

