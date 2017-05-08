2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers draw Mali, Uganda, Rwanda
Nigeria’s men basketball team will take on Mali, Uganda and Rwanda, in Group B for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers, scheduled to hold in China from August 31 to September 15. The draw ceremony held at the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China on Sunday, sees Guinea, South Africa, Cameroon and Tunisia in Group […]
