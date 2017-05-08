Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers draw Mali, Uganda, Rwanda

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Nigeria’s men basketball team will take on Mali, Uganda and Rwanda, in Group B for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers, scheduled to hold in China from August 31 to September 15. The draw ceremony held at the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China on Sunday, sees Guinea, South Africa, Cameroon and Tunisia in Group […]

2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers draw Mali, Uganda, Rwanda

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.