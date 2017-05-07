2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigers Draw Mali, Uganda, Rwanda

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have been drawn alongside Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in Group B for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers scheduled to hold in China from 31st August to the 15th of September, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

In a draw ceremony held at the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China on Sunday, Guinea, South Africa, Cameroon and Tunisia are drawn to battle for sole ticket in Group A while Congo, Egypt, Morocco and Angola will compete in Group C.

Group D houses Mozambique, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire and a yet to be named team.

The top five teams will advance to China 2019.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 will see seven teams qualify directly for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the remaining four and the host to be determined through four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in 2020.

D’Tigers emerged African champions in 2015 after beating Angola 74-65 in the final of the 2015 Afrobasket Championship in Tunisia.

Group A

Cameroon

Guinea

South Africa

Tunisia

Group B

Rwanda

Uganda

Nigeria

Mali

Group C

DR Congo

Egypt

Angola

Morocco

Group D

Cote d’Ivoire

Mozambique

Senegal

TBA???

