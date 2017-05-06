2019 Ford Ranger Spied

Ford has been caught doing some high-altitude testing for its upcoming Ranger midsize pickup.

Expected to debut in 2018 as a 2019 model, the upcoming Ranger will be specially made for North America, rather than just selling the global version of the truck in the US.

The truck seen in these photos is a global Ranger serving as a mule for the U.S.-spec version, so you can expect the styling to change significantly when the Ranger debuts.

The small truck is expected to borrow styling cues from the larger F-150.

Under the hood, a full range of EcoBoost four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines are expected to be offered, while a small diesel is also rumored to be in the cards for this small truck.

Ford’s new 10-speed automatic transmission is also likely to find a home in the new Ranger though it’s not clear as to which engine it will be paired.

The Ranger will come back on the scene to challenge the new crop of midsize trucks that is now on the market, including the redesigned Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.

