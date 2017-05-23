2019: Nasarawa Assembly Has No Anointed Guber Candidate – Speaker

BY DONATUS NADI

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly on Tuesday said that it has no anointed governorship candidate for the 2019 general election in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known while receiving Hon. Ahmed Wadada, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant at the Assembly complex in Lafia.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the house would only support a credible candidate that would bring the much needed dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

“The house will sit down and take a unanimous decision on the aspirant to support during the 2019 governorship election but for now, the house has no anointed aspirant,” he said

He wished Wadada well, urging him to play the game according to the rules in the interest of peace and national development.

The Speaker restated the commitment of the assembly to continue to enact laws that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, Wadada, a two term House of Representatives member under the Platform of People Democratic Party (PDP) said that his visit was to fraternize with members and inform them of his intention to contest the state’s governorship seat come 2019.

He commended the house for their cordial relationship with the executive arm which has brought about the needed development in the state and called for its sustenance.

The former lawmaker also appealed to the people of the state to respect constituted authority and embrace peace irrespective of ethnic, religion and political affiliation form the overall development of the state and the country at large.

