2019: Nasarawa Assembly vows to reject incompetent candidates

MEMBERS of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly said they would only accept credible candidates for the 2019 governorship election. Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known while receiving Ahmed Wadada, an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant at the Assembly complex in Lafia, yesterday. Speaker Abdullahi maintained that the House would only […]

