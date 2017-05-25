Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Nasarawa Assembly vows to reject incompetent candidates

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MEMBERS of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly said they would only accept credible candidates for the 2019 governorship election. Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known while receiving Ahmed Wadada, an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant at the Assembly complex in Lafia, yesterday. Speaker Abdullahi maintained that the House would only […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.