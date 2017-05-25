Pages Navigation Menu

2019: PDP Youth Movement meets in Ibadan, vows to re-brand party

Posted on May 25, 2017

National Youth Movement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Wednesday resolving to “complement the efforts of the party leadership in re-branding, re-awakening and re-building the party”. The meeting, which drew PDP youths from the six geo-political zones, took place at the Oyo State Secretariat of the party, Molete, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

