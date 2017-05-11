2019 Polls Will Be Better Than 2015 – Yakubu

By Chibuzo Ukaibe,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that 2019 general election will surpass the successes recorded in 2015.

The commission also declared that only Nigerians can determine their leaders at any level, dismissing external interference in the outcome of elections in the country.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave this assurance yesterday when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington paid him a courtesy visit at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

According to Yakubu, the commission “is committed to making future elections even better than the 2015 general election. 2019 elections will be better than 2015.”

He noted that a prelude to the success of 2019 general elections is the strategic plan which covered 2017-2021.

He maintained that the success of 2015 general election was anchored on the adoption of a previous plan which terminated in 2016, hence the new strategic plan.

The INEC boss told his guest that implementation of the current plan will begin next week.

The INEC boss, added that the sanitization of the voters register which will ensure that the people who were not registered in the previous exercise and those who are of age are registered, is another key programme of action towards a successful conduct of 2019 elections.

According to the INEC chairman, 825 offices manned by 16,000 INEC staffers have been deployed to carry out the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers.

