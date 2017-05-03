2019 Target of Exiting PMS Importation Achievable, Says NNPC
The 2019 target set by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to exit importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is still achievable, Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has said. Dr.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!