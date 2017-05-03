2019 Target of Exiting PMS Importation Achievable, Says NNPC

The 2019 target set by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to exit importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is still achievable, Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has said. Dr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

