Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Tsav reveals what may count against Buhari’s second term

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Elder statesman and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has revealed what may count against President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid in 2019. The former police boss noted that, although Buhari was trying his best since he came on board, he had many odds against him, especially his fight against corruption, which he […]

2019: Tsav reveals what may count against Buhari’s second term

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.