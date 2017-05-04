2019: Tsav reveals what may count against Buhari’s second term

Elder statesman and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has revealed what may count against President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid in 2019. The former police boss noted that, although Buhari was trying his best since he came on board, he had many odds against him, especially his fight against corruption, which he […]

2019: Tsav reveals what may count against Buhari’s second term

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

