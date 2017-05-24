2019: Wadada begins consultations for Nasarawa governorship

Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, a two-term PDP member of the House of Representatives, who recently defected to the APC, has begun consultations toward contesting the Nasarawa governorship seat in 2019. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wadada took his preliminary consultations to the Nasarawa House of Assembly on Tuesday in Lafia, where he formally informed the legislators of his ambition. “My visit is to fraternize with members and inform the House of my intention to contest the state’s governorship seat come 2019,” he said.

