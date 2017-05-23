2019: Wike accuses Amaechi of breeding new cult group

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi of recruiting new cult groups in the State called ‘New Rivers Initiative’. Governor Wike made the accusation in Gokana Local Government Area at the commissioning of Kpopie Bodo Road, the home of the Senator representing Rivers South East District, Senator […]

2019: Wike accuses Amaechi of breeding new cult group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

