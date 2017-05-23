Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Wike accuses Amaechi of breeding new cult group

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi of recruiting new cult groups in the State called ‘New Rivers Initiative’. Governor Wike made the accusation in Gokana Local Government Area at the commissioning of Kpopie Bodo Road, the home of the Senator representing Rivers South East District, Senator […]

