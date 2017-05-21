21-year-old gang-raped by 5 men in Lagos

A 21-year old lady has been hospitalised after she was gang-raped by five men on her way to work at Irawo area of Owode Onirin, Ikorodu, Lagos State. According to PM express, the victim suffered her fate while going to work as early as 5.30am to beat traffic. The lady was attacked while she was […]

21-year-old gang-raped by 5 men in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

