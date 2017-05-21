Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

21-year-old gang-raped by 5 men in Lagos

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 21-year old lady has been hospitalised after she was gang-raped by five men on her way to work at Irawo area of Owode Onirin, Ikorodu, Lagos State. According to PM express, the victim suffered her fate while going to work as early as 5.30am to beat traffic. The lady was attacked while she was […]

21-year-old gang-raped by 5 men in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.