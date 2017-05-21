21-Year-Old JAMB Candidate Arrested For Carrying A Gun To Exam Hall

A 21-year-old JAMB candidate has been arrested for going to JAMB examination hall with a gun. It was learnt that he was arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Nasarawa State Polytechnic centre on May 16th, 2017 during a search at the entrance to the hall. Confirming the arrest, …

The post 21-Year-Old JAMB Candidate Arrested For Carrying A Gun To Exam Hall appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

