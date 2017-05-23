23 killed in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
23 killed in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt
Los Angeles Times
A bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of the capital was targeted in a bloody attack Friday, killing more than 23 people, officials said. Egyptian state television reported that 23 were killed and 25 wounded in the attack in Minya, a …
Egypt Coptic Christians killed in bus attack
Attack in Egypt: Gunmen reportedly open fire on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt, killing at least 23
Egypt Attack: Coptic Christians Killed on Bus Heading to Monastery
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!