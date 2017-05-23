23-year-old law student cuts off rapist’s manhood

A 23-year-old Indian law student has, Friday, cut off a man’s manhood after he allegedly tried to rape her at her house in the southern state of Kerala, police said.

The law student was at her residence in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram late Friday when, according to her, she was attacked by the 54-year-old man who had claimed to her family to be a religious guru.

“She used a knife in her defense and cut off his penis,” district police chief G Sparjan Kumar told AFP by phone.

“The man, Hari Swami, was rushed to the nearby government hospital in a serious state,” he added.

Police said the girl’s parents, who live at the same house, were unaware of the assaults by Swami.

“The woman told us that her parents blindly trusted this Swami, and he used to get frequent invites to perform special ceremonies and stay over at their house, where he assaulted her,” Kumar told AFP.

The post 23-year-old law student cuts off rapist’s manhood appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

