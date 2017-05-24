24 years lod yoruba groom marries his pregnant 20 years old girlfriend (Photos)

Some people are saying that this is Nigeria’s youngest couple for the year 2017 and here’s why. The groom Oyedapo who is reportedly 24-years-old got married to his bride Damilola Aderoye who is reportedly 20-years-old. According to reports, they have been together since 2013.. Congrats to them Below is how online users have reacted to …

The post 24 years lod yoruba groom marries his pregnant 20 years old girlfriend (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

