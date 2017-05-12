258 Nigerians deported from Libya return home, some in pain – The Republic
258 Nigerians deported from Libya return home, some in pain
LAGOS, Nigeria — Authorities say hundreds of Nigerians deported from Libya have arrived back home, including one who sustained a gunshot wound. The deputy director of the National Emergency Management Agency, Bandele Onimode, says some of the …
