258 Nigerians return from Libya.. Read what happened

258 Nigerians have returned back to the country voluntarily on Thursday aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200 with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines. The aircraft landed about 9:43 pm at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The 258 voluntary returnees, who include four children and one infant. were made up of 233 males, 25 …

