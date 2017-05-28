Pages Navigation Menu

28 suspected oil thieves by Nigerian Navy in Rivers

Posted on May 9, 2017

The Nigerian Navy said on Tuesday that it had arrested 28 suspected oil thieves in a major mop up operation aimed to end attacks on the nation’s oil and gas installations in Rivers. Commodore Sam Bura, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder, however, presented 23 suspects to newsmen in Eagle Island, near Port Harcourt. According …

