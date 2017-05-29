Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

29 hours non-stop praise to be hosted in Aso Rock

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A praise worship concert at the Aso Villa Chapel, as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day, tagged “29-Hour Non-Stop Praise. The concert which started at 1pm on Sunday is scheduled to end at 7pm on Monday. According to the chapel’s Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo, the event which is taking place will feature artistes …

The post 29 hours non-stop praise to be hosted in Aso Rock appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.