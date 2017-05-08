297 roads under construction in A-Ibom —NDDC

By Emmanuel Ayungbe

UYO—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC’s Director of Commerce and Industrial Development, CID, Mr Anietie Usen has disclosed that the commission was currently embarking on the construction of 297 roads in Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Usen made the disclosure, weekend, while speaking as a guest on a radio programme, monitored in Uyo.

He chided politicians in the state who see the NDDC as an extension of All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The agency is operating with the same mandate as all other federal agencies in the country and not an appendage of any political party.”

Mr Usen argued that, “Though the commission was under tremendous pressure under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, regime especially as it was supervised directly by the presidency, a new template is now in operation with the ongoing reforms which now places the NDDC under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

