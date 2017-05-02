2Baba reportedly threatens to sue Blackface for Defamation of Character

Music legend, 2Baba has been the target of a lot of accusations from his former bandmate, Blackface in recent times. He has however come out to threaten Blackface with legal action unless the latter apologizes for defamation of character. In a letter written by his lawyers and obtained exclusively by Str8upbangin, it states that Blackface (real […]

The post 2Baba reportedly threatens to sue Blackface for Defamation of Character appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

