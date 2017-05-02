Pages Navigation Menu

2Baba Threatens Blackface With Legal Action – CHANNELS TELEVISION

2Baba Threatens Blackface With Legal Action
I Didn't Stop The Protest I Only Stopped The Physical Convergence- Tu Face Pop star, Innocent Idibia better known as 2-baba is ready to take legal action against former band mate, Ahmedu Augustine, a.k.a Blackface, for alleged defamatory comments made …

