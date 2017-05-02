2face dumps Airtel, becomes Glo ambassador

WEEKS after 2face refused to renew his contract with Airtel upon its expiration, the legendary singer has been unveiled as the latest Glo brand ambassador.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner was unveiled, Sunday night, at the Glo Mega Music Tour event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he also thrilled the audience. He joins the likes of Patience Ozokwor, popularly called Mama G; Omawumi, Olamide, Timaya, Mercy Johnson, MI, Basketmouth, Bovi Ugboma among other notable entertainers as Glo brand ambassadors.

Recall that 2face’s contract which he signed with Airtel in 2015 expired few weeks back. Consequently, the pop singer declined to renew the deal citing personal reasons. But it’s obvious now that 2face dumped Airtel to join other top Nigerian entertainers as Glo brand ambassadors.

Timaya, who signed a deal with the company in 2016, is the most recent high profile entertainer to become a Globacom ambassador.

The post 2face dumps Airtel, becomes Glo ambassador appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

