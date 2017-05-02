2face Idibia threatens to sue Blackface – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2face Idibia threatens to sue Blackface
Daily Post Nigeria
Hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has asked his former band mate Blackface to apologize or get sued. In a letter sent through his lawyers, Seun Omotoba & Co, 2face demanded that Blackface apologizes for all the defamatory remarks …
Nigeria: Apologise or Get Sued, 2face Tells Blackface
2Face Idibia Singer threatens to sue ex-band mate, Blackface
2baba to Blackface: Apologise or I'll sue you for defamation
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!