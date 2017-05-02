2face Idibia threatens to sue Blackface

Hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has asked his former band mate Blackface to apologize or get sued. In a letter sent through his lawyers, Seun Omotoba & Co, 2face demanded that Blackface apologizes for all the defamatory remarks he had made about him. The letter dated May 5, gave Blackface a one-week […]

2face Idibia threatens to sue Blackface

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

