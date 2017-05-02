2nd anniversary: Ambode has done well, but … – PDP faction

The Moshood Salvador faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Sunday commended the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration for his achievements in infrastructure development in the last two years.

The Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, gave the commendation in an interview with the Newsmen in Lagos.

He said that no one could shut his eyes to the achievements of the governor in the area of road construction and rehabilitation in the last two years, as Lagosians were better for it.

Gani also scored the governor high in area of traffic management, saying sanity was returning to some flashpoints through the deployment of some solutions.

He said the deployment of Close Circuit TV cameras in strategic areas and the provision of other security infrastructure by the administration to check crime were also commendable.

The Publicity Secretary, however, said the PDP would have achieved more than Ambode within the same period if its governorship aspirant in the 2015 elections, Mr Jimi Agbaje, had been elected.

“Based on the assessment of the PDP of the administration of Gov. Ambode in the last two years, we will say he has performed above average in the area road construction and traffic management.

“Politics apart, Ambode has probably built more roads more his predecessors within the same period.

“Look at Abule Egba, he did a yeoman’s job there. He also did well with the roads in Aboru linking Abesan and all of that.

“Even, our leader, Chief Olabode George, acknowledged that he did wonderfully well in the construction of roads in Epe Area.

“And we give him kudos for effective traffic management, especially for freeing up areas like Third Mainland Bridge to Iyana -Oworo which used to be a traffic nightmare.

“And the provision of CCTV cameras in some areas and the provision of security equipment to police is another area we will commend him.

“Even as we commend him for rejuvenating governance in the last two years, we want to state unequivocally that our candidate in the 2015 election, Mr Jimi Agbaje, would have achieved more within the same period if he had been elected.

“This is because Agbaje is a technocrat who knows his onions and is passionate about the masses and that the PDP has better programmes tailored to address the needs of Lagosians,” he said.

Gani said the PDP was commending Ambode based on his achievements to demonstrate that opposition politics should not turn a blind eye to the performance of government in power.

He, however, urged Ambode not to be carried away by the commendation, especially from the opposition, but that it should spur him to do well in the areas that needed attention

Gani advised Ambode to give education its place of pride in his government by providing infrastructure to improve quality.

He also advised the governor to improve allocation to bursaries and scholarships to boost access to education especially by indigent students.

The Publicity Secretary noted that housing was a big challenge in the state and urged the governor to use the second half of his administration to provide affordable housing for residents.

Gani also urged the governor to do all he could to tackle the challenges Lagosians were having with transportation.

He also called for improved social welfare in the state and advocated access of the state’s resources to the poor.

Gani said the interaction of the governor and the public had not been impressive, and advised the him to create a platform for a robust interface between his government and the masses.

“Also, whatever the government is doing must have a human face. The demolitions in some areas without compensation is not good enough.

“The government must ensure that everything that it is doing for development must not be done to cause sufferings for some people,” he said.

Gani advocated financial autonomy for local governments in the state, saying that would enhance governance at the grassroots.

“Also, Ambode will be writing his name in gold if he ensures that the forthcoming council elections are free and fair.

“He should ensure that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission is not manipulated to conduct a disputable election,” he said.

