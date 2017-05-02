2nd year Anniversary: Okowa Embarks On Commissioning Of Projects – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2nd year Anniversary: Okowa Embarks On Commissioning Of Projects
Vanguard
As part of activities to mark the second year anniversary of his administration, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will commenced series of commissioning of projects. While old Ozoro/Oleh road was commissioned at Ozoro, Isoko North local …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!