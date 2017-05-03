Pages Navigation Menu

3 employees docked for alleged theft of 200 bags of polyvinyl chloride

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three employees, who allegedly stole 200 bags of polyvinyl chloride and calcium carbonate valued at N48.4 million from their employer, were on Friday brought before in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Olabode Kolawole,52; Emmanuel Lambo, 39, and Musa Saliu, 47,  all residents of Ogba Area of Ikeja, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy […]

