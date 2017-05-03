3 Friends Released From Prison Arrested Again For Armed Robbery (Photos)
Upon their release, they came together to form a gang that terrorized members of the Ile-Ife community.
According to reports, the robbers were arrested following series of reports of a group of armed robbers who attack Motorcycle owners in the town.
A secret investigation initiated by the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of the A Division, Ile-Ife, CSP Babatunde Sodipo, led to their arrest. The police say they would soon be arraigned in court.
The post 3 Friends Released From Prison Arrested Again For Armed Robbery (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!