3 girls blow selves up in Maiduguri

…as Boko Haram destroys 156,453 houses in Borno

Three suicide bombers, yesterday, killed themselves after they were intercepted by members of the civilian joint task force, JTF, in Molai area of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The security operatives were said to have sighted them immediately they moved out of the tricycle which brought them to the area.

Victor Isuku, police spokesman, confirmed the incident, saying normalcy had been restored in the area.

He said: “Today (yesterday) at 5:55p.m., three female suicide bombers were seen near Mamanti village in Molai area by vigilant security operatives.

“They hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive devices strapped to their bodies, killing themselves only.

“Police EOD teams were promptly drafted to the scene to sanitise the area and restore normalcy.”

156,453 houses in Borno

Meanwhile, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, yesterday, said Boko Haram insurgents destroyed 156,453 houses, representing about 30 percent of the housing stock in the state.

Governor Shettima made this known in Maiduguri, the state capital, when he received a donation of building materials and food items from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

The commission donated bundles of roofing sheets, wheel barrows, cartons of nails, cement, planks, shovels, head pan, among others, to the Borno State Government.

The governor said Borno State Government had evacuated 3,682 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, out of the 78,000 who fled to Cameroon at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said: “I want to say that the Borno State Deputy Governor came back from Banki, Bama and Pulka two days ago.

“He was at those places to evacuate about 3,682 IDPs from Banki town to Pulka; we are also making arrangements to fix the Government Secondary School, Bama, for it to contain nearly 78,000 IDPs that have been literary kicked out of Cameroon.”

