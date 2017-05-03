3 killed, scores injured as Ebonyi, C/River boundary crisis rages

THREE PERSONS from Ndiagu Okpotiumo in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been killed, while over 20 persons sustained bullet and matchet wounds, following attacks by hoodlums suspected to be working for a nearby community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State. The attackers invaded the community at about 2pm last […]

