3 Nigerian scammers jailed for 235 years in United States – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
3 Nigerian scammers jailed for 235 years in United States
NAIJ.COM
Three Nigerian men arrested for their involvement in online scam have been sentenced to several years in prison by a court in Mississippi, United States. The men have reportedly made millions of dollars from duping unsuspecting people through the internet.
US slams 235-year imprisonment on three Nigerians
3 Nigerian internet fraudsters get 235-year imprisonment in US
3 Nigerian Scammers Slammed 235 Years Jail Time in America
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!