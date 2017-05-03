3 suicide bombers die attempting to enter varsity – NEMA

Three Suicide bombers have been confirmed dead in the early hours of Friday in Maiduguri, Borno while attempting to enter some locations in the University of Maiduguri.

Mr Sani Datti, Head of Media and Public Relations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Datti said that the vigilant University’s Security and Vigilantes group intercepted the suicide bombers before they could gain entrance into the University premises.

He explained that immediately the suicide bombers detonated their explosives strapped on them, it led to the injury of the two University’s security officers and two vigilantes.

Datti said that the incident occurred as the new Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapaha Maihaja has been on a two-day visit to Maiduguri to meet with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He said Maihaja would also be meeting with leaders and stakeholders in the states to discuss ways forward in responding to humanitarian needs of the affected persons.

He said that the remains of the three suicide bombers were evacuated to the Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

Amidst stringent security measures in the State, there have been few cases of suicide attacks in IDPs camps and the University of Maiduguri.

These attacks have claimed lives and left several injured.

The post 3 suicide bombers die attempting to enter varsity – NEMA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

