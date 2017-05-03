Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 weeks after resuming work, Cotonou cook absconds with bosses’ properties (photos)

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In an incident that happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, it has been gathered that a Cotonou cook who was employed 3 weeks ago, absconded with his bosses’ properties. 

 A friend to the victims wrote:

“Please be careful when hiring cooks particularly from Cotonou. My friend and his wife hired a cook from Cotonou. All their kids are in boarding house. 

He returned home for lunch prepared by his cook, went upstairs to his
bedroom only to find it had been broken into. All his wife’s jewellery and his box of wrist watches were stolen. They got SARS and police involved. 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

His guarantor and some other affiliates are in detention. The thief has been traced back to Cotonou. Apparently he burgled the house with two other Cotonou cooks. He has confessed to his dad but is still on the run. 

He had only been working for my friend  for 3 weeks. My friend didn’t eat the food. I hear they usually poison their employers to incapacitate them while they carry out their evil deeds. It’s not a forwarded message. Pls any info will be appreciated.”

 
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.