30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday said Nigerians within the 30 years age bracket would soon be eligible to vie for the country’s presidency.

He said if the “Not Too Young To Run bill” eventually becomes law, the country would witness a very young president in the near future.

Dogara, who spoke at the Nigerian Youth Parliament in Abuja, said the bill is seeking to lower the age requirements for electives offices to ensure youth inclusion in politics and leadership.

The Speaker said the bill, which seeks to alter sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 Constitution, is aimed at reducing the eligibility age for elective offices across board and introduce independent candidacy to the nation’s electoral process.

Dogara said: “It is also my strong view that creativity and innovation are critical elements in engendering economic growth and development. Indeed the world is open for the youths to excel, especially in the area of technological development.

“Nigerian youths can compete strongly in the technological field in the new world economy. We only need better technological education, funding and exposure to best practices.”

“At every opportunity, I have also used my office to promote the potentials of this country in order to attract investment into diverse sectors of the economy through legislative diplomacy promoted with leaders of various countries.

“We have therefore deliberately set up Parliamentary Friendship Groups between Nigeria’s House of Representatives and various countries to promote economic, legislative and political cooperation between our countries.”

The post 30 –year old Nigerians will be eligible for presidency soon – Dogara appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

