30-year-old will soon be eligible to run for president—Dogara

The Speaker, House of Representatives, has assured that the House was committed to passing the “Not Too Young To Run” Bill in order to lower the age requirements for elective offices in the country. Addressing the plenary session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament on Wednesday in Abuja, Dogara said the idea was to ensure increased youth participation and inclusion in politics and leadership. “It is as a result that we committed ourselves in our legislative agenda to give priority to necessary interventions to promote equality and inclusion and entrench the rights of women, youths and vulnerable groups in the society,’’ the Speaker said.

