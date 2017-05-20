Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3,000 migrants rescued on Mediterranean Sea on Thursday – IOM

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

No fewer than 3,000 migrants were rescued trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has said. The UN migration agency also reported that more than a dozen rescue operations were underway in the area. IOM spokesperson Joel Millman said on Friday that 2,139 migrants were rescued on May…

The post 3,000 migrants rescued on Mediterranean Sea on Thursday – IOM appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.