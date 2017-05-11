“33” Export Lager Beer Set to Thrill Consumers in Jos, Uyo and Port Harcourt

“33” Export Friendship Experience parties is set to hit Port Harcourt, Jos and Uyo on Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of June 2017 respectively. “33” Export connects and engages with its target consumers by celebrating friendship and friends across the country. It would be recalled that the brand commenced this year’s Experiential Parties […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

